Flexing muscle: Dike-New Hartford rolls over Sheffield West Fork 75-21

Dike-New Hartford's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sheffield West Fork 75-21 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Dike-New Hartford jumped on top in front of Sheffield West Fork 20-4 to begin the second quarter.
Dike-New Hartford registered a 44-11 advantage at intermission over Sheffield West Fork.
In recent action on February 18, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Jewell South Hamilton and Dike-New Hartford took on Belmond-Klemme on February 18 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.