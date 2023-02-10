Davenport North recorded a big victory over Davenport Central 62-19 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 10.

Last season, Davenport Central and Davenport North faced off on December 7, 2021 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 6, Davenport Central faced off against Clinton . For results, click here. Davenport North took on Davenport West on February 3 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.