Flexing muscle: Davenport North tightens grip on Clinton 83-13

It was a tough night for Clinton which was overmatched by Davenport North in this 83-13 verdict.

The last time Davenport North and Clinton played in a 64-26 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Clinton took on Muscatine on December 12 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

