Flexing muscle: Conrad BCLUW tightens grip on Colo-Nesco 52-18

Conrad BCLUW showed it had the juice to douse Colo-Nesco in a points barrage during a 52-18 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 27.
Last season, Conrad BCLUW and Colo-Nesco squared off with January 27, 2022 at Conrad BCLUW High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Garwin GMG and Colo-Nesco took on Traer North Tama on January 20 at Traer North Tama High School. For a full recap, click here.
