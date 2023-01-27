 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Conrad BCLUW tightens grip on Colo-Nesco 52-18

Conrad BCLUW showed it had the juice to douse Colo-Nesco in a points barrage during a 52-18 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 27.

Last season, Conrad BCLUW and Colo-Nesco squared off with January 27, 2022 at Conrad BCLUW High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 20, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Garwin GMG and Colo-Nesco took on Traer North Tama on January 20 at Traer North Tama High School. For a full recap, click here.

