Flexing muscle: Algona Bishop Garrigan rolls over Lake Mills 67-18

Algona Bishop Garrigan's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lake Mills 67-18 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 2, Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Lake Mills took on Britt West Hancock on November 30 at Britt West Hancock High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.