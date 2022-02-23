Finding a way: Springville eventually eclipses Baxter 87-54

Baxter cut in front fast, but Springville bounced aside that challenge and collected an 87-54 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 23.

The Bolts started on steady ground by forging a 12-2 lead over the Orioles at the end of the first quarter.

The Orioles' offense jumped on top to a 45-25 lead over the Bolts at the half.

Springville's authority showed as it carried a 67-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

