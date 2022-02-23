Finding a way: Springville eventually eclipses Baxter 87-54

Baxter cut in front fast, but Springville bounced aside that challenge and collected an 87-54 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 23.
The Bolts started on steady ground by forging a 12-2 lead over the Orioles at the end of the first quarter.
The Orioles' offense jumped on top to a 45-25 lead over the Bolts at the half.
Springville's authority showed as it carried a 67-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 18, Springville faced off against Collins-Maxwell and Baxter took on Waterloo Christian on February 18 at Baxter High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.