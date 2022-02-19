Finals-bound Falcons face Denver after win over Osage

Aplington-Parkersburg is finals bound, but their next opponent is their toughest one yet.

And one they know all too well.

On Friday night, the AP girls’ varsity basketball team bested the Osage High Green Devils in the 2A Region 4 semifinals with a decisive 49-30 win. The Falcons got the victory thanks to an ironclad defense that collected 18 steals to Osage’s 10 and 37 rebounds, helping to force 26 turnovers against their opponent.

“We’ve been strong defensively throughout the year,” said head coach Brady Driscol “So keeping people in the 30s is a goal for us. And then speeding them up when they want to slow it down is key for us, trying to get a lot of steals in the press, whether it’s make, miss, turnover, doesn’t matter. We’re going to try to stay up and make them play fast than the way that they wanted to play.”

Senior Ellie Etjen played a key part in the effort, adding eight rebounds and seven steals to the 10 points she scored.

“We definitely worked on that in practice a lot and so it’s a big part of our game,” Etjen said. “We know that they couldn’t handle our pressure, and we just needed to keep running the floor and just do what we do best, which is run.”

Driscol added that the game’s a testament to the improvement Aplington-Parkersburg has made. Last year, the Falcons won their first playoff game, then lost to Dike-New Hartford, who eventually won the 2A state championship. This year, they beat South Winneshiek in the quarterfinal and also won their second game.

However, their next opponent will be far harder to beat. In fact, they’ve already faced them, and lost, twice.

After beating MFL-Mar-Mac on Friday, it was confirmed that Denver would the Falcons' opponent in the finals. Last month, the two teams squared off with the Cyclones winning the first match 46-28. On Feb. 8, they met again with the Falcons losing 55-39. At No. 2 in the state, they’re a formidable opponent and have a lethal reputation at the three-point line.

According to Driscol, they will be preparing for this game by pouring over the footage and practicing on stopping the threes. But it will take more than their best effort to win.

“We’re familiar with them, they’re familiar with us, so it might come down to a matter of will and effort,” Driscol said. “Definitely keep them off the glass and locate their shooters, because they can shoot the heck out of the ball.”

The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

