Fairbank Wapsie Valley takes victory lap over Janesville 55-35

Fairbank Wapsie Valley didn't tinker around with Janesville. A 55-35 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on November 30, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Janesville took on Waterloo Christian on November 30 at Waterloo Christian School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.