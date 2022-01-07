 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbank Wapsie Valley soars over La Porte City Union 55-25

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Fairbank Wapsie Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-25 explosion on La Porte City Union on January 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's shooting jumped on top to a 27-9 lead over La Porte City Union at the half.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's force showed as it carried a 41-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

