 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbank Wapsie Valley routs Oelwein 49-28

  • 0

Fairbank Wapsie Valley handled Oelwein 49-28 in an impressive showing in Iowa girls basketball action on February 1.

The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 12-9 lead over Oelwein.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley registered a 23-11 advantage at intermission over Oelwein.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley pulled ahead in front of Oelwein 41-18 to begin the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 25, Oelwein faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Jesup on January 27 at Jesup High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

West girls cruise past East 60-36

West girls cruise past East 60-36

Hallie Poock (17 points, six boards) and Sahara Williams (16 points) led the Wahawks while the Trojans were led by Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman (15 points, eight rebounds).

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News