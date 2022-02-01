Fairbank Wapsie Valley routs Oelwein 49-28

Fairbank Wapsie Valley handled Oelwein 49-28 in an impressive showing in Iowa girls basketball action on February 1.
The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 12-9 lead over Oelwein.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley registered a 23-11 advantage at intermission over Oelwein.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley pulled ahead in front of Oelwein 41-18 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 25, Oelwein faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Jesup on January 27 at Jesup High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.