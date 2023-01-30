Fairbank Wapsie Valley rains down on Tripoli 61-20

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's river of points eventually washed away Tripoli in a 61-20 cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball on January 30.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Tripoli faced off on January 31, 2022 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Tripoli faced off against Clarksville . For a full recap, click here. Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Grundy Center on January 24 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For results, click here.

