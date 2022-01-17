 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbank Wapsie Valley outlasts La Porte City Union 41-26

  • 0

Fairbank Wapsie Valley tipped and eventually toppled La Porte City Union 41-26 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 10, La Porte City Union faced off against Grundy Center and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Dike-New Hartford on January 11 at Dike-New Hartford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Warriors fought to a 25-13 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley moved over La Porte City Union 32-21 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News