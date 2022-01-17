Fairbank Wapsie Valley outlasts La Porte City Union 41-26

Fairbank Wapsie Valley tipped and eventually toppled La Porte City Union 41-26 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, La Porte City Union faced off against Grundy Center and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Dike-New Hartford on January 11 at Dike-New Hartford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors fought to a 25-13 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley moved over La Porte City Union 32-21 heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.