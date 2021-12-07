Fairbank Wapsie Valley nets nifty win over Hudson 38-29

Mighty close, mighty fine, Fairbank Wapsie Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Hudson 38-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.

The Warriors opened a slim 14-8 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

The Warriors took control in the third quarter with a 24-21 advantage over the Pirates.

There was no room for doubt as Fairbank Wapsie Valley added to its advantage with a 14-8 margin in the closing period.

