Fairbank Wapsie Valley nets nifty win over Hudson 38-29

Mighty close, mighty fine, Fairbank Wapsie Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Hudson 38-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.
The Warriors opened a slim 14-8 gap over the Pirates at halftime.
The Warriors took control in the third quarter with a 24-21 advantage over the Pirates.
There was no room for doubt as Fairbank Wapsie Valley added to its advantage with a 14-8 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on November 30, Hudson faced off against Grundy Center and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on December 2 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.