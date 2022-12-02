Fairbank Wapsie Valley escapes close call with Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50-46

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Fairbank Wapsie Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-46 over Gladbrook-Reinbeck in Iowa girls basketball action on December 2.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley opened with a 17-12 advantage over Gladbrook-Reinbeck through the first quarter.

The Rebels came from behind to grab the advantage 27-19 at half over the Warriors.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck moved ahead by earning a 31-27 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Warriors, as they climbed out of a hole with a 50-46 scoring margin.

