Fairbank Wapsie Valley delivers smashing punch to stump Lansing Kee High 63-40

Fairbank Wapsie Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lansing Kee High 63-40 Monday in Iowa girls basketball on December 19.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley drew first blood by forging an 18-14 margin over Lansing Kee High after the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 31-20 advantage at half over the Hawks.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley moved to a 42-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 21-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.