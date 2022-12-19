 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbank Wapsie Valley delivers smashing punch to stump Lansing Kee High 63-40

Fairbank Wapsie Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lansing Kee High 63-40 Monday in Iowa girls basketball on December 19.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley drew first blood by forging an 18-14 margin over Lansing Kee High after the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 31-20 advantage at half over the Hawks.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley moved to a 42-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 21-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Lansing Kee High faced off on December 20, 2021 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 13, Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared off with Ackley AGWSR in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

