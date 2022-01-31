Fairbank Wapsie Valley darts by Tripoli in easy victory 53-17

Impressive was a ready adjective for Fairbank Wapsie Valley's 53-17 throttling of Tripoli in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley made the first move by forging a 15-6 margin over Tripoli after the first quarter.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense roared to a 31-8 lead over Tripoli at halftime.
The Warriors' reign showed as they carried a 46-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 25, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against New Hampton and Tripoli took on Clarksville on January 25 at Clarksville High School. For more, click here.
