Fairbank Wapsie Valley darts by Tripoli in easy victory 53-17

Impressive was a ready adjective for Fairbank Wapsie Valley's 53-17 throttling of Tripoli in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley made the first move by forging a 15-6 margin over Tripoli after the first quarter.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense roared to a 31-8 lead over Tripoli at halftime.

The Warriors' reign showed as they carried a 46-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

