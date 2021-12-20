Fairbank Wapsie Valley collects victory over Lansing Kee High 61-42

Fairbank Wapsie Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lansing Kee High 61-42 on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley darted in front of Lansing Kee High 21-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' offense struck to a 37-21 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

The Warriors' upper hand showed as they carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

