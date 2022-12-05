 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbank Wapsie Valley clips Janesville in tight tilt 42-34

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Fairbank Wapsie Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 42-34 over Janesville for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 5.

The start wasn't the problem for Janesville, as it began with a 11-8 edge over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 19-16 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 25-24 lead over Janesville.

There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 17-10 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Janesville faced off on December 6, 2021 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

