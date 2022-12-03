Estherville-Lc busts Britt West Hancock 70-22

Estherville-Lc delivered all the smoke to disorient Britt West Hancock and flew away with a 70-22 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 3.
Last season, Estherville-Lc and Britt West Hancock faced off on December 4, 2021 at Britt West Hancock High School. For a full recap, click here.
