Epworth Western Dubuque severs Cedar Rapids CR Washington's hopes 69-58

Saddled up and ready to go, Epworth Western Dubuque spurred past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 69-58 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off with January 25, 2022 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School last season. For more, click here.
