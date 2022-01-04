Eldridge North Scott trips Central DeWitt in tenacious tussle 55-50

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Eldridge North Scott passed in a 55-50 victory at Central DeWitt's expense in Iowa girls basketball on January 4.
In recent action on December 21, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Muscatine on December 21 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense jumped to a 21-18 lead over Central DeWitt at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.