Eldridge North Scott rains all over Clinton 57-24

Eldridge North Scott controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 57-24 victory over Clinton for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 16.
Eldridge North Scott's offense stomped on to a 30-14 lead over Clinton at the half.
In recent action on February 8, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Central DeWitt and Clinton took on Davenport North on February 4 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
