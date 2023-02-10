Eldridge North Scott handled Clinton 70-29 in an impressive showing at Eldridge North Scott High on February 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Clinton played in a 57-24 game on February 16, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley . For results, click here. Clinton took on Davenport Central on February 6 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

