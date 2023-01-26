 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eldridge North Scott dodges a bullet in win over Central DeWitt 73-67

  • 0

Eldridge North Scott posted a narrow 73-67 win over Central DeWitt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott played in a 73-36 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 20, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Davenport Assumption in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News