Eldridge North Scott comes up short in matchup with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 52-36

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocked off Eldridge North Scott 52-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-5 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.
The Spartans opened an immense 36-12 gap over the Lancers at halftime.
Eldridge North Scott clawed to within 48-25 through the third quarter.
The Lancers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Spartans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott played in a 66-47 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap
