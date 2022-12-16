Eldridge North Scott comes up short in matchup with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 52-36

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocked off Eldridge North Scott 52-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-5 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened an immense 36-12 gap over the Lancers at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott clawed to within 48-25 through the third quarter.

The Lancers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Spartans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

