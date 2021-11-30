Eldridge North Scott collects skin-tight win against Davenport North 46-44

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Eldridge North Scott didn't mind, dispatching Davenport North 46-44 in Iowa girls basketball action on November 30.

The Wildcats showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-6 advantage over the Lancers as the first quarter ended.

The Lancers' offense darted to a 29-17 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The Lancers' leverage showed as they carried a 39-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers fended off the Wildcats' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

