Eldridge North Scott collects skin-tight win against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 46-37

With little to no wiggle room, Eldridge North Scott nosed past Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 46-37 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Muscatine on November 30 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.