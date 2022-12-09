Eldora South Hardin takes a toll on Grundy Center 52-42

Eldora South Hardin stretched out and finally snapped Grundy Center to earn a 52-42 victory on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Grundy Center and Eldora South Hardin squared off with January 21, 2022 at Eldora South Hardin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 2, Grundy Center squared off with Aplington-Parkersburg in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
