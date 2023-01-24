Eldora South Hardin overpowers La Porte City Union in thorough fashion 68-36

Eldora South Hardin's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate La Porte City Union 68-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.
The last time Eldora South Hardin and La Porte City Union played in a 37-33 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 19, La Porte City Union faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 17 at Eldora South Hardin High School. Click here for a recap.
