 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eldora South Hardin overpowers La Porte City Union in thorough fashion 68-36

  • 0

Eldora South Hardin's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate La Porte City Union 68-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.

The last time Eldora South Hardin and La Porte City Union played in a 37-33 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 19, La Porte City Union faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 17 at Eldora South Hardin High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News