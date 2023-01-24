Edgewood Ed-Co survives taut tilt with Winthrop East Buchanan 48-46

Edgewood Ed-Co weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 48-46 victory against Winthrop East Buchanan during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.