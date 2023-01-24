Edgewood Ed-Co survives taut tilt with Winthrop East Buchanan 48-46

Edgewood Ed-Co weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 48-46 victory against Winthrop East Buchanan during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Edgewood Ed-Co squared off with February 10, 2022 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Arlington Starmont on January 17 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.