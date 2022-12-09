Edgewood Ed-Co dispatches Central City 53-38

Edgewood Ed-Co knocked off Central City 53-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Central City faced off against Arlington Starmont and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Alburnett on December 2 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
