East girls fall to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59-46

CEDAR RAPIDS – In past seasons, a rough quarter of play could easily snowball on the Waterloo East girls' basketball team.

But Trojans' Coach William Muhammad sees a big difference in his current bunch.

"We have a pretty good group," Muhammad said after Waterloo East dropped a Mississippi Valley Conference contest, 59-46, Tuesday night at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. "Girls get along, they are communicating and everything. We are taking steps. Taking steps. We were almost down 30 in the second quarter. Previous years, that turns into 50, 60 and everybody had done checked out. To walk out of here almost cutting it to single digits, I'll take that as a victory if there is a moral victory and I am OK with that. Coming from where we are coming from."

East (3-9, 0-6 MVC) is coming from a place in which it has already exceeded it's win total compared to the previous two seasons combined. Sophomore forward Brooklyn Love and sophomore point guard Jaelah Standford anchor a talented-but-young roster where all but four players are either freshmen or sophomores. Guards Ellasa Horton, Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman and Denay Saffold are the lone seniors.

"Once we get down, we encourage each other a lot," said Standford, who equaled the team lead in scoring with 12 points. "That makes all of us want to play harder for each other."

A Standford three-point basket early in the second quarter got the Trojans within 17-13, but Love and her 6-foot-1 post presence was forced to watch most of the frame as she sat out with foul problems. Kennedy took full advantage with an 18-0 explosion – which included 10 points from 6-foot junior forward Kaliyah Sain – that pushed it's lead to 35-13 just before halftime.

"When you take (Love) out of the paint, so you're talking 6-foot-1 and everybody else is 5-foot-8 or smaller, now we have to put a 5-foot-8, 120-pound girl in the paint in order to defend that," Muhammad said. "In that, we have worked on different things. Ball pressure is important. Being one to two passes away. But she is a big factor for us."

Once Love returned in the second half, East responded to Kennedy's largest lead at 44-20 with bursts of 12-2 in the third quarter and 14-6 in the fourth to keep the game interesting. Jefferson-Putman matched Standford with 12 points, while Love posted 11 with four blocked shots.

Sain led all scorers with 23 points for Kennedy (5-5, 3-3).

"She was very aggressive," Love said. "She was definitely a go-getter. She was definitely tough on rebounding and when it comes to offense, she is great. She is amazing."

Kennedy will visit Western Dubuque on Friday, while East entertains Iowa City Liberty.

"I think the future is very bright," Muhammad said. "I am excited. We have good energy. I just told the girls that I think we can go on a run. Kennedy is a worthy opponent. They have a major, Power-5 girl, I think, in Sain and we battled. We battled and I think they felt us and will remember this game. Overall, I am proud of the effort."

