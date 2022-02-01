Durant collects skin-tight win against Tipton 52-45

Durant upended Tipton for a narrow 52-45 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Tipton faced off against West Branch and Durant took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on January 27 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
