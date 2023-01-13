Dunkerton wins tense tussle with Waterloo Christian 33-32

Dunkerton poked just enough holes in Waterloo Christian's defense to garner a taut, 33-32 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Waterloo Christian and Dunkerton squared off with February 10, 2022 at Dunkerton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Dunkerton faced off against Garwin GMG and Waterloo Christian took on Collins-Maxwell on January 6 at Waterloo Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.