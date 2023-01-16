 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dunkerton rains down on Central City 59-38

  • 0

Dunkerton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Central City 59-38 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 16.

In recent action on January 5, Dunkerton faced off against Garwin GMG and Central City took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 10 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denver outlasts Oelwein 38-24

Oelwein was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Denver prevailed 38-24 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News