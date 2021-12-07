Dunkerton overcomes Tripoli in competitive affair 41-38

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Dunkerton nabbed it to nudge past Tripoli 41-38 on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on November 30, Tripoli faced off against Riceville and Dunkerton took on Clarksville on November 30 at Clarksville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.