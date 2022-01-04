Dunkerton girls beat Valley Lutheran in 61-9 knockout

The Dunkerton Raiders girls' basketball team notched their first win of the calendar year on Tuesday with a commanding 61-9 performance against the Valley Lutheran Crusaders in Cedar Falls.

The game started off strong for Dunkerton with a two-point shot by shooting guard Maeson Wolff in the first minute of the game. By the end of the first quarter, they'd brought the score to 25-2 and finished the half with an impressive 40-7 advantage.

Wolff would prove to be the nucleus of a three-girl core with Peyton Smith and Mallory Tisue, who together would score 40 of Dunkerton's 61 game-winning points. Three of Wolff's shots were three-pointers.

"The biggest thing going into it is we wanted to focus on execution," said Dunkerton head coach Brad Turpen. "We had a game last night, so we wanted to come through without coming out of Christmas break and really run our plays the way we designed them and planned to run them... and just execute offensively and then clean up a lot of our positioning on defense. And overall, I think we were able to do a lot of that tonight."

Another two Dunkerton girls, Peyton Reed and Elli Teisinger, were also able to score three-pointers to widen the lead.

Meanwhile, Taylor Mauser would prove to be the only player from Valley Lutheran to score throughout the game with three baskets and a three-pointer.

Dunkerton's next game will be on Friday at Baxter High School.

