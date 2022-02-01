Dunkerton gallops past Gilbertville Don Bosco 42-28

Dunkerton handed Gilbertville Don Bosco a tough 42-28 loss on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Tripoli and Dunkerton took on Sumner-Fred on January 27 at Dunkerton High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Raiders moved in front of the Dons 33-24 to begin the second quarter.
