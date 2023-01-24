Dunkerton engineers impressive victory over Janesville 57-22

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Dunkerton's performance in a 57-22 destruction of Janesville at Janesville High on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Dunkerton and Janesville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Janesville High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Janesville faced off against Tripoli and Dunkerton took on Tripoli on January 17 at Tripoli High School. For more, click here.
