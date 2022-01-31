 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dubuque Wahlert trips Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in tenacious tussle 63-60

A sigh of relief filled the air in Dubuque Wahlert's locker room after Monday's 63-60 win against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

Dubuque Wahlert's shooting darted to a 36-24 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the half.

The Golden Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the J-Hawks' spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on January 25, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 25 at Dubuque Wahlert. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

