Dubuque Wahlert trips Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in tenacious tussle 63-60

A sigh of relief filled the air in Dubuque Wahlert's locker room after Monday's 63-60 win against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.
Dubuque Wahlert's shooting darted to a 36-24 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the half.
The Golden Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the J-Hawks' spirited final-quarter performance.
In recent action on January 25, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 25 at Dubuque Wahlert. Click here for a recap
