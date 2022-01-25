Dubuque Wahlert overcomes Marion Linn-Mar in competitive affair 61-56

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Dubuque Wahlert wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 61-56 over Marion Linn-Mar in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Marion Linn-Mar took on Dubuque Hempstead on January 18 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
