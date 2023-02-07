Dubuque Wahlert didn't flinch, finally repelling Cedar Falls 56-49 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 7.

The last time Cedar Falls and Dubuque Wahlert played in a 73-33 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against North Liberty . For more, click here. Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 31 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. Click here for a recap.

