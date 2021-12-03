 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dubuque Senior wins tense tussle with Cedar Rapids Prairie 31-30

Dubuque Senior poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids Prairie's defense to garner a taut 31-30 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 3.

The Rams broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-18 lead over the Hawks.

Dubuque Senior fended off Cedar Rapids Prairie's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News