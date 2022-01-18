Dubuque Senior overcomes Cedar Rapids CR Washington in competitive affair 50-49

Dubuque Senior upended Cedar Rapids CR Washington for a narrow 50-49 victory on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over Dubuque Senior as the first quarter ended.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 25-18 margin over Dubuque Senior at half.

The Warriors enjoyed a 40-34 lead over the Rams to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Dubuque Senior added to its advantage with a 16-9 margin in the closing period.

