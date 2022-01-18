Dubuque Senior overcomes Cedar Rapids CR Washington in competitive affair 50-49

Dubuque Senior upended Cedar Rapids CR Washington for a narrow 50-49 victory on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over Dubuque Senior as the first quarter ended.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 25-18 margin over Dubuque Senior at half.
The Warriors enjoyed a 40-34 lead over the Rams to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Dubuque Senior added to its advantage with a 16-9 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on January 11, Dubuque Senior faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Falls on January 11 at Cedar Falls High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.