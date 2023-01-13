 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dubuque Senior hustles by Cedar Rapids CR Washington 58-44

  • 0

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Dubuque Senior still prevailed 58-44 against Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with January 18, 2022 at Dubuque Senior High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denver outlasts Oelwein 38-24

Oelwein was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Denver prevailed 38-24 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News