Dubuque Senior hustles by Cedar Rapids CR Washington 58-44

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Dubuque Senior still prevailed 58-44 against Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with January 18, 2022 at Dubuque Senior High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque. For a full recap, click here.
