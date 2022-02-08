Dubuque Senior gallops past Waterloo East 52-34

Playing with a winning hand, Dubuque Senior trumped Waterloo East 52-34 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Waterloo East faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Dubuque Senior took on Iowa City West on February 1 at Iowa City West High School. Click here for a recap
The Rams made the first move by forging a 22-16 margin over the Trojans after the first quarter.
The Rams thundered in front of the Trojans 52-34 to begin the fourth quarter.
