Dubuque Senior designs winning blueprint on Eldridge North Scott 56-44

Dubuque Senior grabbed a 56-44 victory at the expense of Eldridge North Scott on December 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on December 3 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
