Dubuque Hempstead's convoy passes Waterloo East 67-53

Riding a wave of production, Dubuque Hempstead dunked Waterloo East 67-53 on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 1, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo East took on Cedar Falls on February 4 at Waterloo East. For more, click here.
