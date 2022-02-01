 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Down but not out; Central DeWitt beats back Davenport Assumption 60-45

Central DeWitt trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 60-45 win over Davenport Assumption in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 1.

The Knights started on steady ground by forging a 10-6 lead over the Sabers at the end of the first quarter.

In recent action on January 25, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 25 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.

