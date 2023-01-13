Don't call it a comeback: Waterloo East overtakes Marshalltown in showstopper 56-38

Waterloo East dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 56-38 victory over Marshalltown at Waterloo East on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Marshalltown started on steady ground by forging a 11-10 lead over Waterloo East at the end of the first quarter.

The Bobcats got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 22-20 margin over the Trojans at intermission.

Waterloo East broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 31-22 lead over Marshalltown.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-16 final quarter, too.

